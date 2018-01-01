The lovely vehicle-free Maskelyne islands are only a short truck-and-boat trip from Lamap but seem a world away from mainland Malekula.

The main attractions, apart from the peaceful village life, are the coral reefs and marine conservation areas, swimming, snorkelling (BYO gear), canoeing or fishing, all of which can be experienced DIY or with organised tours.

The main island, Uliveo (Maskelyne), is a friendly place with the only accommodation – watch the villagers make canoes, weave, string necklaces and hunt for edible sea creatures when the tide is out. You’re welcome at the kava bars, and you can hire outrigger canoes (200/400VT half/full day or 1400VT with a guide). For tours and information, contact Sethrick at Batis Seaside Guesthouse or go online at www.maskelynetourism.blogspot.com.au.

The road from Lamap ends at a sandy beach, Point Doucere (transport from Lakatoro 1500VT), from where canoes and speedboats head out to the Maskelynes (2500VT). Point Doucere is a 20-minute walk south from the airport through coconut plantations.

