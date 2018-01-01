Welcome to Urgench

Urgench (Urganch), the capital of Khorezm province, is a standard-issue Soviet grid of broad streets and empty squares, 450km northwest of Bukhara across the desolation of the Kyzylkum desert. When the Amu-Darya changed course in the 16th century, the people of Konye-Urgench (then called Gurganj), 150km downriver in present-day Turkmenistan, were left without water and started a new town here.

