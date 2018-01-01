Welcome to Andijon

Andijon – the Fergana Valley’s largest city and its cultural centre – will forever be linked with the uprising and ensuing massacre of 13 May 2005. The very word ‘Andijon’ is a hot potato in Uzbekistan; just mentioning it is enough to stop any conversation in its tracks. That’s a shame because both culturally and linguistically Andijon is probably the country’s most authentic Uzbek city. For travellers it is of interest for its lively bazaars and as the valley's main gateway to Osh in Kyrgyzstan.