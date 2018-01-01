Welcome to Central Uzbekistan
The Timurid empire, Sheybanid Uzbeks and the emirate of Bukhara all ruled large parts of Central Asia from central Uzbekistan. For visitors Samarkand and Bukhara are the big draws and deserve a couple of days each. Shakhrisabz has some tantalising remains of Timur's summer palace, but recent renovations have destroyed much of the town's charm. Termiz is way off the beaten track but has some intriguing remains from its rich Buddhist past.
Wine Tasting Tour in Samarkand
Your guide will pick you up from your hotel in Samarkand in the morning or afternoon and drive you to Khovrenko Winery. Start by browsing through the Samarkand Museum of Winemaking, located at the winery, to learn about its history. Hear from your guide about the scientist who redesigned methods for producing award-winning vintage wines, earning prestigious recognition from worldwide competitions with multiple gold and silver medals.Taste 10 of the best varieties of Uzbek wines and two types of cognac produced by Khovrenko Winery — Sherdor and Samarkand — famous throughout central Asia.After wine tasting, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Samarkand where your tour concludes.
4-Night Kashgar Tour of Xinjiang
Day 1: Arrive in KashgarYour guide will pick up from Kashgar airport and transfer to your hotel.Day 2: Explore Kashgar cityExplore rich culture of the Uighurs in Kashgar. First, visit Livestock market which is the most interesting and traditional part of the Sunday market. Then, continue on to the largest bazaar in Central Asia at the Kashgar Sunday Main Bazaar. Later, spend time by Id Kah mosque, the largest mosque in China, and marvel at the intricate architecture of Kashgar’s historic Apak hoja tomb. You will also spend time in Kashgar old town and have dinner with a local Uighur family.Accommodation: 4-star Qinibagh Hotel Day 3: Kashgar to Karakul Lake and stay at a local family yurtToday set out along the Sino-Pakistan Karakorum Highway on Pamir Plateau (the roof of the world) where you will see colorful Oytagh Kunlunshan Mountain range and Bulungkol Valley (White Sand Mountain) before visiting Karakul Lake (11,811f/3600m above sea level). The lake sits at the feet of the notorious, Muztagh Ata (24758f/7546m) and Gongur (25,3235f/7719m) Mountains. "Muztagh Ata" means Father of the Ice Mountain and is one the most beautiful and mysterious mountains in the world. Travelers from around the world visit here to experience the live of its own, which is why you must spend the night in a yurt of a local Kyrgyz family.Accommodation: YurtDay 4: Karakul Lake to Tashkorgan After breakfast, hike around Karakul lake. You can visit local villages and homes of local residents before driving to Tashkorgan after lunch. Cross through Subash Pass, from where, you can see more beautiful views of the valley and majestic peaks of Muztagh Ata and Konger. If you prefer, your driver and guide will make a stop at Tagharma Village surrounded by beautiful grassland and colorful trees for you to visit a local Tajik family before arriving in Tashkorgan in late afternoon to enjoy some personal free time. Tashkorgan, used to be an important hub on the old Silk Road, is an area borders Pakistan and Afghanistan with Kunjerab Pass connecting them.Accommodation: 4-Star Crown Inn Hotel Day 5: Tashkorgan to Kashgar/departVisit Stone Fort, Tajik Village, Prairies, Tashkorgan Museum, and then drive back Kashgar. After breakfast, you will have an opportunity to see the ancient stone fort of the town, Tashkurgan, which is still standing after 1,800 years! Then, walk around Tajik neighborhoods and pay a visit to local Tajik families living in this historic town. After lunch, drive back Kashgar and you will be transferred to Kashgar Airport where this 5-day tour concludes.
All Inclusive Day Tour in Kashgar including Apa Hoja Tomb, Id Ghar Mosque and Grand Bazaar
Your private guide will pick you up from the lobby of your downtown Kashgar hotel at 10:00am. Your first stop of the day will be Apa Hoja Tomb (built in 1640 by local Imam), and the mausoleum is in impressive Uyghur architectural style. Next, you will move on to Kashgar old town to immerse yourself in local lifestyle. Wander around local streets and browse through shops. From Kashgar old town, you can walk to the Handicraft Street to see local workshops producing music instruments, tools, bronze vessels for food...etc. At the end of the walking tour, you will visit Id Ghar Mosque, the biggest mosque in Xinjiang. Enter the mosque at non-praying time to appreciate its architecture and decor. Lunch is arranged at a local Uyghur’s house for you to taste the authentic and traditional Uyghur food including nang bread, hand-stretched noodles, and pilau...etc. In the afternoon, you will have plenty of time for shopping at the Grand Bazaar, which is well known in Central Asia for its colorful and lively market. It has been two thousand years since the inception of Kashgar Grand Bazaar. Located at the crossroads, you will find a diverse crow from allover central Asia. When your tour is finished, you will be transferred back to your hotel.
All Inclusive Private Day Tour: Kashgar City Highlights and Animal Bazaar
Meet your friendly tour guide in the lobby of your hotel at 10:00am to start your exciting Kashgar city day tour. First, you will visit Apa Khoja tomb. Built in 1640 AD by local Imam Yusup, notice its impressive Uyghur Islamic architectural style with its minarets and domes. Next, head out to the city's suburbs to visit the Sunday Animal Bazaar where local farmers sell their livestock including sheep, goats, horses, donkeys, camels and more. After visiting the farm, you will return to Kashgar and make your way through the old town to indulge in the local life, wander around the local streets and shops. Continue to the Ancient Art Street also known as Handicrafts Street where you will see local workshops making musical instruments, tools, bronze vessels, food, etc. To end the walking tour, enjoy the architecture and an inside visit of Id Ghar Mosque, the largest mosque in Xinjiang (outside visit only during prayer time). Savor lunch arranged in a local Uyghur’s house where you will taste traditional Uyghur food including Nang bread, hand-stretched noodles, pilaf and more. In the afternoon, you will be offered plenty of time to shop in the Grand Bazaar which dates back to 120 BC. Upon completion of the tour, board your private vehicle for a transfer to your hotel.
All Inclusive Private Day Tour: Discover Turpan including Karez System and Emin Minaret
Meet your guide in the lobby of your Turpan hotel at 9:00am. Visit the Bezklik Thousand Buddha Caves, an abandoned site. Here, fresco and statues dating back to the 15th century reside. Then, make your way to the Astana Tombs, once a public cemetery 1,000 years ago for the citizens of the Gaochang Kingdom. Take the opportunity to observe the incredible tomb paintings in three of the tombs in the burial grounds. Afterwards, you will head to the ruins of the ancient city of Gaochang. The city was one of the most renowned kingdom in history along the Silk Road. Visit temples, stupas, city walls, and more that run through the town. Take a break for lunch in the yard of a local Uyghur's house. In the afternoon, visit Emin Minaret (built in 1,777 by a local king, Sulaiman), you will find it's in a typical Uyghur architecture style. It then served as the symbol of Turpan city. The last stop will be the ancient City of Jiaohe, built on a 124-foot (38-meter) highland and home to preserved houses, temples, and stupas. At the end of your tour, return to your hotel.
One Day Crossroad of Cultures Samarkand Group Tour
At 9 am, your driver will be waiting for you at the lobby of your hotel, and then, you will start your day trip in Samarkand city with your guide at the Mausoleum of Amir Temur. First, you will visit the Mausoleum of Amir Temur - Tamerlane. Afterwards, you will stroll along the majestic Registan Square and explore the Mosque of Bibi Khanum before taking lunch break. In the afternoon, continue your sightseeing to Necropolis Shakhi Zinda. If you love cultural, architectural, shopping and culinary themed trips, this tour is perfect for you. At the end, you will be transferred back to your hotel where this tour concludes.