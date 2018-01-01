Norfolk Passport to Fun

Start your adventure at VisitNorfolk, Visitor Center, at 232 East Main Street Norfolk, VA 23510 to pick up your complete Passport to Fun. Please call 800.368.3097 for daily operating hours to pick up your pass and parking information. Tour Nauticus, a fun and exciting interactive science and technology center exploring the power of the sea featuring films, exotic aquatic life with more than 150 exhibits. Step inside the Hampton Roads Naval Museum and discover the history of the United States Navy in Coastal Virginia. Climb aboard the USS Wisconsin, the largest and last battleship ever built by the U.S. Navy. Walk the decks and stand beneath her 16-inch guns and feel the excitement of being aboard an historic warship. Enjoy the breathtaking panoramic views of the Norfolk Skyline with dinner aboard the Spirit of Norfolk, listening to great music and dancing as you cruise Norfolk's historic waterways. The Spirit of Norfolk will provide a narrated tour of Naval Station Norfolk by water, giving the best views of U.S. Naval fleet. Please check in at Nauticus's front desk for additional information, maps, and daily events. Plan on two to three hours to explore the museums. Parking is located across the street for a small fee. Cafe is onsite. Head over to the Virginia Zoo and discover the wildlife! Spot lions, tigers and elephants along your journey. Hop aboard the Zoo train for an informative tour that includes live narration from the train engineer about the Zoo and its collection of plants and animals (for a small additional fee). Please check in at the Zoo's front desk for additional information, maps, and daily events. Plan on two to three hours to explore. Parking is located onsite and free. Cafe is onsite. Zoo is located 15 minutes from downtown Norfolk. Enjoy lunch or dinner and live entertainment at Waterside District with a waterfront setting on the Elizabeth River. Waterside features the best of national, local and regional restaurants and live music. Each pass includes a $15 meal voucher. To redeem voucher please visit the Starr Hill Brewery Bar. Voucher is valid at Blue Moon Taphouse, Guy Fieri's , Harbor Club, The Market and PBR Norfolk. Self parking is located across the street for a small fee. Norfolk Premium Outlets: The newest shopping destination in Norfolk with stores, including brands like Michael Kors, Under Armour, A|X Armani Exchange. The Savings Passport is included with the Passport to Fun. Available at Guest Services Center in Market Hall or direct to mobile devices with a VIP Club membership at premiumoutlets.com/vip. Parking is onsite and free. Restaurants and cafes areAdditional discounts are included with Passport to Fun for other Norfolk attractions including shopping, harbor cruises and museums.