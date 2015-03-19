Welcome to Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach, actually a separate town, is slightly lower-key, with a thriving culture based on the 'shag' (no, not that kind of shag) – a jitterbug-like dance invented here in the 1940s.
It isn't for nature-lovers, but with enormous outlet malls and innumerable minigolf courses, water parks, daiquiri bars and T-shirt shops, it's a rowdy good time and certainly a hit with the kiddos.
Top experiences in Myrtle Beach
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Recent articles
Myrtle Beach activities
Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown
At the GTS Theatre in Myrtle Beach, sit down at the intimate venue for your performance of 'Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown,' a show following one man’s dream that turned into everyone’s music. Learn about all the iconic musical talent that came out of Detroit in the 1960s and 1970s as you sing along to hits by beloved artists like Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross. Motown crushed barricades, changed lives, and had Americans across the country moving to the same beats. This musical journey takes you back to the era of Motown with dynamic performances that will keep you 'dancing in the street' for the rest of the night.
Legends in Concert Myrtle Beach
Make your way to the Legends In Concert state-of-the-art theater located in the heart of Myrtle Beach for an incredible evening of music and dance entertainment by the best tribute artists around. Each season, a new lineup of tribute artists salute the musical greats of yesterday and today. See performers who take on the persona of celebrities like Madonna, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Steven Tyler and other musical legends. A smoking hot live band and electrifying dancers back the star performer for an evening of entertainment that will have you dancing in your seats.Each night, five headline performers strut their stuff in a show that runs about two hours. Top-quality lighting and audio-visual technicians bring the entire show to new heights. After the show, the performers are available for photos and autographs at no charge. Professional photographers also take photos of guests with the performers before and after the show, but you are not obligated to buy the prints. Please note: acts are subject to change without notice
Polynesian Fire Luau and Dinner Show in Myrtle Beach
Arrive via your car to the Polynesian Fire Luau at 6pm to check in. Your evening begins with a lei greeting by dancers. Also, you will hear live music by a Polynesian band as you dine at the buffet at 6:30pmThe Luau Fire show begins at 7:30pm. Experience a tour through Polynesia by song and dance. Buffet Menu: Grilled Chicken Kalua Pork Blackened Tilapiai Rice Pilaf Fresh Fruit Tossed Salad Dinner Roll Mixed Veggies Pineapple Upside Down Cake *A cash bar, all night menu subject to substitutions. The night ends about 8:30pm, with a final performance by the world champion Samoan fire knife team. Enjoy a very unique evening on a nice, warm summer night. Aloha!
Charleston Adventures Day Trip to Charleston from Myrtle Beach
Experience a full day Myrtle Beach to Charleston SC combo tour while experiencing all the different modes of transportation along the way. You will enjoy a scenic journey to one of America's greatest historic treasures Charleston, South Carolina, for a day of sightseeing, shopping and dining. When you arrive in Charleston for your all-day combo adventure you will experience a mule driven carriage ride for a historic old city tour. With a professional tour guide who is certain to entertain and inform you, you'll relish in magnificent homes and gardens and Charleston's way of life, past and present. Then you will experience a Harbor Boat Tour aboard the Carolina Belle for a 90-minute, non-stop "Harbor of History Tour" live-narrated by the Captain. You'll experience 75 points of interest including the USS Yorktown and the Battery while delighting in a delicious Deli-Style Boxed Lunch. You will finish the day off you will step back in time on a Boone Hall Plantation Tour to explore the 738-acre plantation to see the historic brick slave cabins, a smoke house and a cotton gin. Costumed hostesses provide guided tours and reveal to you a true sense of Southern elegance, strife, charm and beauty. Time permitting, you'll be able to browse the open air Market as you make your way back to the bus. See where the original settlers purchased their daily needs. Take home a souvenir ranging from hand-woven baskets to one-of-a-kind artwork before heading back to Myrtle Beach.
Ripley's Aquarium Myrtle Beach Admission
Ripley’s Aquarium is one of South Carolina’s most-visited attractions. Enjoy an 87,000-square foot attraction featuring thousands of marine animals. Ride along a 330-ft underwater moving glidepath to admire one of the largest collections of giant sharks on the East Coast. Ripley’s Aquarium also features hourly dive shows and a stingray tank. Planet Jellies is a new beautiful expansion to Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach. With thousands of jellies, it will feel as if you’re in a different world. This transfixing gallery will mesmerize you with its back-lit and color-changing displays. Come explore thousands of amazing underwater species and learn about their natural habitats. This is an aquarium that is not to be missed while you are visiting on vacation.
WonderWorks Myrtle Beach
Head to WonderWorks in Myrtle Beach for a day of fun with the whole family! This amazing upside-down attraction features more than 100 interactive exhibits and imaginative displays. Explore the depths of outer space in the Space Zone, feel the effects of a hurricane, play Virtual Air Hockey, design a roller coaster at WonderSimulators, defy grafity in the Inversion Tunnel, create a musical masterpiece on the floor piano and more.