Charleston Adventures Day Trip to Charleston from Myrtle Beach

Experience a full day Myrtle Beach to Charleston SC combo tour while experiencing all the different modes of transportation along the way. You will enjoy a scenic journey to one of America's greatest historic treasures Charleston, South Carolina, for a day of sightseeing, shopping and dining. When you arrive in Charleston for your all-day combo adventure you will experience a mule driven carriage ride for a historic old city tour. With a professional tour guide who is certain to entertain and inform you, you'll relish in magnificent homes and gardens and Charleston's way of life, past and present. Then you will experience a Harbor Boat Tour aboard the Carolina Belle for a 90-minute, non-stop "Harbor of History Tour" live-narrated by the Captain. You'll experience 75 points of interest including the USS Yorktown and the Battery while delighting in a delicious Deli-Style Boxed Lunch. You will finish the day off you will step back in time on a Boone Hall Plantation Tour to explore the 738-acre plantation to see the historic brick slave cabins, a smoke house and a cotton gin. Costumed hostesses provide guided tours and reveal to you a true sense of Southern elegance, strife, charm and beauty. Time permitting, you'll be able to browse the open air Market as you make your way back to the bus. See where the original settlers purchased their daily needs. Take home a souvenir ranging from hand-woven baskets to one-of-a-kind artwork before heading back to Myrtle Beach.