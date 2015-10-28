Welcome to Reno-Tahoe Area
It's here that pioneers of the California Trail established trade, and it's where the earth gave up its precious silver: a gift that sustained the Union through the Civil War, funded the rise of Virginia City and earned Nevada statehood.
From Lake Tahoe's sandy shores, the historic hamlet of Virginia City and the enduring gentility of Carson City, to little Reno, Burning Man, Black Rock and beyond – it's Nevada's softness that will steal your heart, not its screaming inner-teen.
Top experiences in Reno-Tahoe Area
Recent articles
Reno-Tahoe Area activities
Self-Guided Reno United States Scavenger Hunt
This adventure will take you through the heart of Chicago and let you see how it has changed over time, while also having fun. This hunt has been evolving over time to be as entertaining as possible, while showing you as much as possible. Your goal is to race against the clock to finish the hunt as quickly as possible. You will be given a series of clues. Each clue will help you find the next clue. In essence, instead of a scavenger hunt, this is a scavenger race and quest.When you are ready to start your hunt, purchase your tickets, gather your hunting party, and head to the starting location.Participants are not required to reserve a set time in order to begin the scavenger hunt. Once purchase is confirmed, you'll be instructed to visit local supplier website. On the day of your scheduled hunt, the website will be your guide through the city.
Guided Tour of Historic Virginia City and Carson City from South Lake Tahoe
This is a narrated tour by a long time local drivers - tour guides in a luxury 27 passenger mini bus. Tour is very informative and interactive. Journey follows the Historic route – Pony Express trail, Kingsbury grade, Hwy 206, Genoa, Eagle Valley, Silver City, Gold Hill – Virginia City There's a good chance to see wild mustangs roaming the vast Nevada wilderness Tour stops at the main C street – Delta Saloon Parking lot. You will have 3 hours to explore this historic town. While in Virginia City, you’ll have a chance to visit mansions, museums, gold / silver stores, see a real mine and have lunch. We recommend historic Delta Saloon ( not included ) Included is a visit to The Way it was museum on the main C street. On the way home, tour will go to downtown Carson City to check out old mansions, Governor’s mansion and the Capitol area - Nevada Government district.
Best of the USA Tour–New York to New York
From hip hop to country fiddles, Yankee accents to a western drawl, businessmen in power suits and ranchers in cowboy hats – the US is one heck of a country. And if you’ve got the time, this – our ultimate American tour – is the best way to explore the iconic cities, the legendary national parks, national monuments, and wide-open spaces. Centrally located hostels in the cities and campsites in the wilderness keep you in the heart of the action no matter where you are.
Coast to Coast Camping Westbound
Yellowstone, the Badlands, and Niagara Falls – once you’ve escaped the city limits, the US is a country defined by incredible wilderness. This affordable cross-country adventure keeps you on the ground between New York, Chicago, and San Francisco so you can experience what lies in between. Days feature magnificent sites like Yosemite and Old Faithful, while evenings offer experiences like cooking over a fire and camping in the great outdoors. Travel coast to coast and embrace the soul of this great land.
Chicago to San Francisco Road Trip
Remember the country they sing about in "America the Beautiful"? The one with the spacious skies, gleaming alabaster cities, and majestic purple mountains? It’s still out there. Come see it with us. Ideal for wildlife enthusiasts and outdoorsy folk who want to see the country by day and revel downtown by night, this tour takes you across the Great West, from the City of Big Shoulders through Yellowstone and Yosemite and past herds of grazing bison to the City by the Bay. In a word: Perfect.
Best of the USA Tour–San Fran to San Fran
Is it possible to capture the complex, diverse flavour of a country and its 300-million-strong people in a single trip? Short answer: Yup. This epic sojourn across America from sea to shining sea (and back again) is, quite possibly, the most ambitious road trip you’ll ever take. Wide-open spaces, iconic monuments, sprawling national parks, quirky local slang, regional delicacies and the incredible cities you’ve always wanted to visit. It’s all here. Welcome to the US of A, where the "A" stands for "Amazing."