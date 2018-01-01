Grand Canyon National Park South Rim Aerial Tour From Sedona

After pickup from your Sedona proper hotel, take a 1.5-hour scenic flightseeing tour to Grand Canyon National Park. Enjoy views of the Sonoran Desert as you fly up Oak Creek, past the majestic San Francisco Peaks and over the Little Colorado River. Be amazed by the beautiful colors of the Painted Desert, located in the Four Corners area spanning from the South Rim to the Petrified Forest National Park.Next, you'll fly over one of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon! Marvel at fantastic views of the canyon as you fly over impressive peaks and ridges of the South Rim including Desert View Watchtower and famous Dragon Corridor. Be sure to have your camera ready for the endless photo opportunities!