Near Canyon Village, Uncle Tom’s Trail offers the best views of the Upper and Lower Falls. The trail itself is a steep route that descends 500ft down 328 metal steps to the base of the Lower Falls. The trail was constructed in 1898 by early park entrepreneur Uncle Tom Richardson, who led tourists down a series of trails and rope ladders for views of the falls and a picnic lunch. Sadly, the rope ladders are now a thing of the past.

The park service once turned down an application to build an elevator here that would whisk tourists down to the canyon floor, though you may wish it had changed its mind as you make the tough return climb. This is one of the region’s largest parking areas. Rangers lead a walk from here along the South Rim Trail at 9am in summer; check the park newspaper for details. The parking lot and trail were renovated in 2018.