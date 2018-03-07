Welcome to Missoula

Missoulians love to get outside, and summer means an almost endless stream of farmers markets, concerts in the park, outdoor cinema and similar celebrations of community life. Patio seating is the rule not the exception, and an afternoon outing is likely to involve some human-powered activity on the miles of urban and foothills trails. The wandering Clark Fork River is popular with stand-up paddleboarders where it cuts through town, and is a fly-fishing magnet downstream. Stand on its bank for five minutes and you’ll understand why the classic novella A River Runs Through It was set here.

Read More