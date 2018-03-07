Welcome to Missoula
Missoulians love to get outside, and summer means an almost endless stream of farmers markets, concerts in the park, outdoor cinema and similar celebrations of community life. Patio seating is the rule not the exception, and an afternoon outing is likely to involve some human-powered activity on the miles of urban and foothills trails. The wandering Clark Fork River is popular with stand-up paddleboarders where it cuts through town, and is a fly-fishing magnet downstream. Stand on its bank for five minutes and you’ll understand why the classic novella A River Runs Through It was set here.
The University of Montana ensures a continuous lifeblood of young energy that keeps the town vibrant and the music rocking. However, Missoula is also growing fast, which means sprawling development on the outskirts, and increasing traffic during rush hour. Stay downtown.
Top experiences in Missoula
