Welcome to Cheyenne

Once known as the 'Magic City' for its seemingly overnight growth on the edge of the plains, windy Cheyenne may not wow you with its looks, but like the rough-skinned cowboys you'll meet here, there's good-natured charm once you scratch the surface. Wander to the depot after hitting up the city's museums and you'll see this town is a solid step above a convenient pit stop on I-80.