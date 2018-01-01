Welcome to South Cascades
Most of the South Cascades are protected by an interconnected patchwork of national parks, forests and wilderness areas. The largest and most emblematic of these is Mt Rainier National Park, inaugurated in 1899, while the most unusual is the Mt St Helens National Volcanic Monument, formed in 1982, two years after the mountain's eruption.
While development inside the parks is refreshingly light, keen downhill skiers can find solace at Crystal Mountain, just outside the limits of Mt Rainier National Park.
Imagine a two-week breath of fresh air and you've pretty well summed up this 15-day tour of some of the greatest American national parks there are. With big city fun in buzzing Seattle and funky Portland, unique and quirky small towns like Wallace and Jackson, and all the stunning western grandeur your eyes can soak in, this trip has it all. Combining hiking in parks big and small, sipping craft brews, savouring artisanal donuts, dipping your toes in the Pacific Ocean, and relaxing in cowboy bars, this whirlwind trip is the answer for anyone looking for a true adventure away from home.
