Welcome to Lake Ontario & Thousand Islands
The historic port of Oswego is the southern gateway to the region and makes a good base for exploring places such as Sackets Harbor, where reenactors stage an annual War of 1812 Weekend. On the north side, Clayton and Alexandria Bay both offer boat tours to the islands in the St Lawrence River, or you could camp amid glorious nature in the Wellesley Island State Park.
Top experiences in Lake Ontario & Thousand Islands
Lake Ontario & Thousand Islands activities
St Lawrence River Cruise w/ Optional Boldt Castle
Enjoy an intimate boat tour as you travel over 22 unique miles among many of the 1000 Islands along the St. Lawrence River. The tour begins in Clayton miles south of Boldt Castle, travel up the American Channel of the St. Lawrence Seaway. Your professional guides will share rich history, legends and lore as you get up close to the islands allowing adults and children the ability to spot local wildlife. This international tour will include views of Magnificent Million Dollar Summer Homes on both the US and Canadian shorelines, travel under both the American and Canadian spans of the 1000 Island Bridge System, and pass Rock Island Lightouse State Park. At Heart Island, you have the option to disembark and enjoy a self-guided tour of Boldt Castle (admission fee not included). Returning to Clayton through the Canadian Channel of the St. Lawrence River, you will travel by the smallest international bridge, through the whirlpools of “the lost channel,” pass by Tom Thumb Island, the Statue of St. Lawrence, through Eel Bay, and wind through the islands in front of Clayton, the real Heart of the Thousand Islands. Disembark back in Clayton after a memorable cruise.
Clayton St Lawrence River Glass-Bottom Boat Cruise
You will board the Night Heron, an amazing glass-bottomed boat, and get an unparalleled view of underwater life in the clean waters of the St. Lawrence River. Next, you'll get up close and personal to the islands as you travel to Rock Island in Fisher’s Landing. As the Night Heron glides through the water peer through the glass to see native fish and underwater wonders. Share the experience as your naturalist narrators tell the history of the area and spot wildlife – Ospreys, Eagles, Blue Herons, Deer, Muskrats, Minks and many more animals that are unique among the 1000 Islands. Docking at Rock Island you may climb to the top of the lighthouse tower and enjoy the panoramic view of the St. Lawrence River including the American Span of the 1000 Islands Bridge. Visit the Museum and Gift Shop in the lighthouse keepers cottage, and walk on one of the 1000 Islands! Rock Island Lighthouse is located in the Thousand Islands about 4.5 miles northeast of Clayton, Jefferson County, New York, off of Fisher’s Landing. Originally commissioned in 1847, it is one of six lights put up along the St. Lawrence River to guide traffic to and from Lake Ontario through the waterway. The Rock Island station is the best preserved, as all of its structures still survive. It was refitted in 1855, rebuilt in 1882, and moved in 1903. The light was closed in 1955 after more a century of service. Today, the lighthouse and island are maintained by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.After an hour or so, get back on the boat and enjoy the natural beauty of the Thousand Islands as you head back to Clayton.
2-Hour St Lawrence River Sunset Cruise from Clayton
Twilight exposes the beauty of the islands and the river like you have never seen before, and should not be missed. The route is captains choice and may be different each week. This relaxing tour is perfect for individuals, couples or small groups! You are invited to bring your own food and beverage on board, including beer and wine! A fully licensed bar and concessions, featuring local wine from Coyote Moon Vineyards and beer from The Wood Boat Brewery are also available for purchased (must be 21 or older). Enjoy the beauty of the St. Lawrence River on this relaxing, two hour sunset cruise among the islands.
St Lawrence River Happy Hour Cruise
Join us as we gather on the river for a leisurely cruise among the islands. Great trip for locals and visitors to gather on the river, share stories, enjoy good music and dancingThis relaxed adult cruise will follow a different route each week through many of the 1000 Islands. Fully Licensed Cash Bar and Concessions, featuring Local Wine from Coyote Moon Vineyards and Beer from The Wood Boat Brewery. We do provide a light snack.You will enjoy magnificent views of premier sights with opportunities to view giant Great Lakes freighters, lighthouses, magnificent island homes and the Thousand Islands International Bridge up close. This happy hour on the St. Lawrence river is a fun way to experience 1000 islands!