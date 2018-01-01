Clayton St Lawrence River Glass-Bottom Boat Cruise

You will board the Night Heron, an amazing glass-bottomed boat, and get an unparalleled view of underwater life in the clean waters of the St. Lawrence River. Next, you'll get up close and personal to the islands as you travel to Rock Island in Fisher’s Landing. As the Night Heron glides through the water peer through the glass to see native fish and underwater wonders. Share the experience as your naturalist narrators tell the history of the area and spot wildlife – Ospreys, Eagles, Blue Herons, Deer, Muskrats, Minks and many more animals that are unique among the 1000 Islands. Docking at Rock Island you may climb to the top of the lighthouse tower and enjoy the panoramic view of the St. Lawrence River including the American Span of the 1000 Islands Bridge. Visit the Museum and Gift Shop in the lighthouse keepers cottage, and walk on one of the 1000 Islands! Rock Island Lighthouse is located in the Thousand Islands about 4.5 miles northeast of Clayton, Jefferson County, New York, off of Fisher’s Landing. Originally commissioned in 1847, it is one of six lights put up along the St. Lawrence River to guide traffic to and from Lake Ontario through the waterway. The Rock Island station is the best preserved, as all of its structures still survive. It was refitted in 1855, rebuilt in 1882, and moved in 1903. The light was closed in 1955 after more a century of service. Today, the lighthouse and island are maintained by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.After an hour or so, get back on the boat and enjoy the natural beauty of the Thousand Islands as you head back to Clayton.