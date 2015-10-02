Welcome to Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls American Side Tour, Maid of the Mist Boat Ride
Travel by elevator deep into the Niagara Gorge where you can get as close as 20 feet from the falls on the Cave of Winds trip. Are you brave enough to stand on Hurricane Deck? Ascend to the extended viewing deck of the Prospect Observation Tower and let Niagara's mist kiss your cheek. Don a souvenir raincoat and hop aboard the world famous Maid of the Mist boat ride. Sail past the American and Bridal Veil Falls before coming to a dramatic stop inside the mouth of the roaring Canadian Horseshoe Falls. This tour is seasonal and operates from May through to October. Please note: The Maid of the Mist portion of this tour departs from the US side of Niagara Falls. All customers booking this tour must have appropriate documentation to enter the United States. *Operating dates of the Maid of the Mist and Cave of the Winds are approximate and dependent on winter/ice conditions.
Niagara Falls Open Jet Boat Tour from US Side
It's a promise: you will get soaked during this wet and wild trip to the famous white waters of the Niagara Whirlpool. Splash suits are provided but don't forget to bring along a change of clothes for after the ride, as this tour is certain to make a splash! The jet boat tours are fully guided and your river guide will provide an entertaining commentary throughout your ride. The trip lasts 45 to 60 minutes and may just be the most exciting tour of Niagara you will find! The Niagara Gorge Jet Boat Tour, which has been delighting visitors to Niagara for 19 years, was recently featured on CBS - Early Morning, The Amazing Race - Family Edition, the Discovery Channel, the Travel Channel and the Outdoor Life Network. Note: All participants must be older than age six, taller than 44 inches (1.12 meters), in good health, and not subject to heart, neck or back injuries. Pregnant women are not permitted on this tour. A signed release is required by all participants. This tour is seasonal, operating from May through to October.
Classic All American Tour of Niagara Falls
Start this sightseeing tour of Niagara Falls, New York by traveling downstream in a minibus along the Niagara Gorge to the Niagara Whirlpool, where the Falls began some 6,000 years ago. During this 20-minute stop, learn about the geology that helped to create Niagara Falls, the Whirlpool Aero Car, and the Whirlpool itself. The next stop is Goat Island, located just above Niagara Falls. It divides the rapids into three distinct falls: the American Falls, the Bridal Veil Falls, and the Horseshoe Falls. While touring the island, learn about its history and the story of the Three Sisters Islands. View the upper rapids, see Canada across the river, and the Rainbow Bridge. The first stop on Goat Island is Terrapin Point, which views the mighty Horseshoe Falls, the Table Rock Welcome Centre, and the hydroelectric power plants. When leaving the island, travel to the Three Sister Trading Post for souvenirs, gift shopping, and refreshments. Lastly, it's back to Niagara Falls State Park to visit Prospect Point, take in the views from the New York State Observation Tower, and cruise to the base of the thundering falls on the iconic Maid of the Mist.If you choose an evening tour you will see the spectacular Illumination of Niagara Falls.
Maid in America Tour of Niagara Falls, USA
This tour from Niagara Falls, New York, provides the opportunity to discover the undeveloped natural beauty of Niagara Falls State Park. After hotel pickup in town, head to the falls with your guide, who takes you through the paths of the park to reach the Maid of the Mist, the falls' iconic boat cruise. From the Niagara Falls Observation Tower, descend 250 feet (76 meters) to the base of American Falls to board the cruise. Then make your way into the belly of Horseshoe Falls, feeling the cool spray and listening to the roar of 600,000 gallons of water falling over the cliffs each second. Hang on tight as you experience the power of the churning water below you make its way down the Niagara River. Back on land, your second activity begins as you go to the base of the falls and climb a series of stairs to the Crow’s Nest. During your exploration, your guide leads you onto Goat Island, where the Cave of the Winds provides a closer look at the falls as you head 175 feet (53 meters) deep into the gorge. At the bottom, put on your provided bright yellow poncho and specialized footwear, and hike along a series of wooden walkways up to the Hurricane Deck to come face to face with the fierce base of Bridal Veil Falls. Look for rainbows that are often spotted, and enjoy additional views of the falls from above at various lookouts like Prospect Point, Terrapin Point, and more. Throughout your tour, your guide provides commentary on the rich history and mystery of the Niagara region.
Guided Kayaking Tour on Niagara River from the US Side
The Niagara River formed 12, 500 years ago as the last of the Wisconsin Ice Age glaciers melted away. It follows a 36 mile course flowing first around Grand Island before cascading over the brink of Niagara Falls more than 15 miles downstream. It is at the southern tip of Grand Island that your kayak tour begins. Your professional guide will lead you along some of the very same canoe trails that were used by the early settlers of the Niagara frontier. As you paddle through the tranquil river waters you will learn about the geology, history and ecology of the Niagara River. You will get to visit the restored East River Marsh, an active heron rookery on Motor Island and you will even land on Strawberry Island where you may see the Bald Eagles that are in residence. During the tour you will pass by the historic River Lea home, circa 1874, where former President Grover Cleveland lived while working summers for his uncle Lewis F. Allen. Birdlife abounds and it is likely that you will encounter great blue herons, great egrets, black crowned night herons, ospreys and spotted sandpipers as well as a variety of gulls and terns so plan on bringing a camera. After meeting your guide you will be briefed on the day’s trip and the potential highlights. Please note that as the season progresses, each trip will be different depending on the growth rate of native plants and the seasonal migration patterns of wildlife. You will be given a choice of either a single or tandem kayak that can be adjusted to fit you comfortably. All paddlers will be required to wear a lifejacket equipped with a whistle while out on the river. Each paddler should dress for the conditions encountered and should be prepared to get wet at times. Early in the season the water can be cold. Sunscreen and wide brim hats are strongly recommended.
Best of Both Niagara Falls American/Canadian Tour
"Best of Both" American/Canadian Daytime AdventureThis fully guided tour features some of the best views and experiences Niagara Falls has to offer. On the American side get an up-close view of the American and Bridal Veil Falls. Take a ride aboard the world famous Maid of The Mist Boat to experience a view from the Niagara River unlike any other. You will view or visit: American Falls Bridal Veil Falls Horseshoe Falls Upper Rapids Prospect Point NY State Observation Tower You will then cross over into Canada. ( Valid Passport Required) Once in Canada you will enjoy a unique adventure as you travel on a Journey Behind The Falls to wander the tunnels and end you trip with a spectacular view of the Niagara Falls. You will enjoy a "once in a lifetime" aerial and panoramic view of the Falls from the Skylon Tower. You will view or visit: Table Rock Horseshoe Falls American Falls Bridal Veil Falls Lower Rapids Giant Whirlpool Battery of Lights Sir Harry Oakes Gardens Floral Clock Dufferin Islands Sir Adam Beck Generating Station Disaster Site of Schoellkopf Power Plant Marooned Barge "Best of Both" American/ Canadian Tour Evening IlluminationThis fully guided tour features some of the best views and experiences Niagara Falls has to offer. On the American side get an up-close view of the American and Bridal Veil Falls. You will view or visit: American Falls Bridal Veil Falls Horseshoe Falls Upper Rapids Prospect Point You will then cross over into Canada. ( Valid Passport Required) Once you are in Canada you will enjoy a unique adventure as you travel on a Journey Behind The Falls to wander the tunnels and end you trip with a spectacular view of Niagara Falls. You will enjoy a "once in a lifetime" aerial and panoramic view of the Falls from the Skylon Tower. You will see the Niagara Falls transform as it illuminates and becomes even more breathtaking. You will view or visit: Table Rock Horseshoe Falls American Falls Bridal Veil Falls Lower RapidsGiant Whirlpool Batter of Lights Sir Harry Oakes Gardens Floral Clock Dufferin IslandsSir Adam Beck Generating Station Disaster Site of Schoellkopf Power Plant Marooned Barge