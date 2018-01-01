Welcome to Wiscasset

The sign says, 'Welcome to Wiscasset, the Prettiest Village in Maine.' Others may dispute this claim, but Wiscasset's history as a major shipbuilding port in the 19th century has left it with a legacy of exceptionally beautiful houses. Set near the Sheepscot River, Wiscasset has some fine vantage points and its tidy streets are dotted with antique shops, galleries, restaurants and a few old-fashioned inns.

