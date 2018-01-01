Welcome to Wiscasset
The sign says, 'Welcome to Wiscasset, the Prettiest Village in Maine.' Others may dispute this claim, but Wiscasset's history as a major shipbuilding port in the 19th century has left it with a legacy of exceptionally beautiful houses. Set near the Sheepscot River, Wiscasset has some fine vantage points and its tidy streets are dotted with antique shops, galleries, restaurants and a few old-fashioned inns.
Like Bath, Wiscasset was a shipbuilding and maritime trading center. Great four-masted schooners carrying timber, molasses, salt, rum and cod sailed down the Sheepscot bound for England and the West Indies, a route known as the 'triangle trade.'
One caveat: as with other pretty towns astride US 1, Wiscasset has bad traffic jams in the summer (most likely due to the popularity of Red's Eats). Allow for extra time when driving through.
