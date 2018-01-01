Welcome to Waterville Valley

In the shadow of Mt Tecumseh, this beautiful region is anchored by the town of Waterville Valley. The village was developed as a complete mountain resort community. Condominiums and golf courses are carefully set on picture-perfect Corcoran's Pond, surrounded by miles of downhill and cross-country ski trails, hiking trails, bike routes and in-line skating paths. The result is a harmonious – although rather sterile – resort with lots of organized sports activities.