A longtime destination of moneyed East Coasters, the Kennebunks comprise the towns of Kennebunk and Kennebunkport.

Kennebunk is a modest town largely centered on US 1, with few tourist attractions beyond its lovely beaches. Just across the river, proudly waspy Kennebunkport crawls with tourists year-round. The epicenter of activity is Dock Sq, lined with cafes, art galleries and upscale boutiques selling preppy essentials (whale-print shorts, anyone?). Drive down Ocean Ave to gawk at the grand mansions and hotels overlooking the surf, including the massive compound belonging to George HW Bush, set on a protected spit of land called Walker's Point.

At the eastern terminus of School St is the charming hamlet of Cape Porpoise, home to some of the area's more affordable hotels and restaurants.

