At the northern tip of Cape Ann, Rockport is a quaint contrast to gritty Gloucester. The town takes its name from its 19th-century role as a shipping center for granite cut from the local quarries. The stone is still ubiquitous: monuments, building foundations, pavements and piers remain as testament to Rockport's past.
That's about all that remains of this industrial history, however. A century ago, Winslow Homer, Childe Hassam, Fitz Henry Lane and other acclaimed artists came to Rockport's rugged shores, inspired by the hearty fisherfolk who wrested a hard-won but satisfying living from the sea. Today Rockport earns a crust from the tourists who come to look at the artists. The artists themselves have long since given up looking for hearty fisherfolk because the descendants of the fishers are all running boutiques and B&Bs.
