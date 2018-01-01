Like all good New England towns, Quincy is not pronounced the obvious way: say 'Quin-zee' if you want to talk like the locals.

What makes Quincy notable – and earns this town the nickname 'The City of Presidents' – is that it is the birthplace of the second and sixth presidents of the United States: John Adams and John Quincy Adams. The collection of houses where the Adams family lived now makes up the Adams National Historic Park.

In more recent history, Quincy is the birthplace of the Dropkick Murphys and Dunkin' Donuts.

