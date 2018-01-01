Welcome to Plymouth
Top experiences in Plymouth
Plymouth activities
Plimoth Plantation, Plimoth Grist, Mayflower II Admission
Plimoth Plantation is a roughly one-hour drive from Boston. You can choose to visit one, two or all three exhibits mentioned below. See Pricing for admission details.Plimoth PlantationPlimoth Plantation is the centerpiece of the outdoor museum, with a 17th-Century English village, Wampanog homesite, craft center, Nye Barn and visitor's center. All are located on the same property. At the 17th-Century English village, travel back to the year 1627! Costumed actors answer questions in character, and inform guests of the Pilgrims difficult beginnings in the colony. See live demos on blacksmithing, farming and cooking in the village. Next to the Village, you’ll find the Wampanoag Homesite and meet people who explain the history and culture of the Wampanoag people.Contemporary artisans share 17th-century techniques for making tools, native and colonial clothing, and furniture at the Craft Center. Nye Barn gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the plantation’s rare heritage breeds of sheep, cows and goats. Mayflower II is unavailable as it is away for preservation until May 2019Head to the waterfront to see Plymouth Rock and the Mayflower II, a detailed reproduction of the ship that the English colonists sailed to Plymouth. Walk about the ship and meet historical characters who describe living conditions on the journey across the Atlantic Ocean. See the passengers’ cramped quarters, peer into the hold where the goods were stored, and compare the spacious Master’s cabin to the confined sailors’ accommodations. Plimoth Grist MillA short walk from the Mayflower II takes you to the Plimoth Grist Mill, where you’ll see the grist (corn grinding) mill for the Plymouth Colony. For more than a decade, the Pilgrims ground their corn by hand, until the colony constructed this water-powered mill on Town Brook. The mill is a reproduction of the colonist’s mill; many parts were salvaged from an early 1800s mill near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The mill still operates twice a week and visitors are welcome to watch the process.
Wine and Wine Jelly-Sauce Tasting on Plymouth Bay
Plymouth Bay Winery helps wine and food lovers “Experience Delicious”! We create products and generate ideas to bring out the “Chef” in you! Located in America’s Hometown, Plymouth, MA, we craft wines (and wine related products) from fruits native to the Northeast USA. Our tastings will take you on a pilgrimage to a New World of flavor! Our collection of wines, produced from locally grown, native grapes and berries, are anything but stuffy. Our wines (and jellies and sauces) are fun, versatile companions to a wide range of dishes at every meal.Daily tastings include a presentation and sampling of our entire collection of wines. Take home an etched, commemorative glass as a memory of your experience.
Whale Watch from Plymouth
Departing from the Town Wharf in Plymouth, MA, join us aboard a 4-5 hour whale watch cruise out to Cape Cod Bay and Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary. This under water plateau is a feeding ground for whales as well as other wildlife. Our naturalists will help explain the behaviors you are viewing from these whales. Sights can be viewed from our upper outdoor deck or from or lower climate controlled indoor cabin. A full galley is available for food and beverage cash purchases. A photographer is on board every trip to take boarding photos, available for purchase to remember your whale watch adventure with. Clean men's and women's restrooms are located on the lower deck at the back of the boat.
Plymouth to Provincetown Ferry
Departing from the State Pier in Plymouth, MA, you will enjoy a beautiful one and a half hour boat ride across Cape Cod Bay arriving in Provincetown. Enjoy comfortable seating and great views of historic Plymouth Harbor on our outdoor upper deck, or inside our climate controlled cabin on the lower deck. Once you arrive, you will have around five hours to explore the beautiful town of Provincetown. Unwind and relax from your fun, busy day once you re-board the ferry for a one and a half hour boat ride back to Plymouth. Clean men's and women's restrooms are located on the lower deck at the back of the boat. Full galley service is available for your food and drink cash purchases.
Deep Sea Fishing Plymouth
Departing from the Town Wharf in Plymouth, MA, join us aboard a deep-sea fishing adventure out to Cape Cod Bay. Take in the sights of Plymouth Harbor from our outdoor upper deck or from the lower deck, where you will fish from. Bait will be passed out during the ride out, and the Captain will let you know when it is time to begin fishing. When you reel up your catch, the deckhands will be happy to clean and fillet them for you to take home. Clean men’s and women’s restrooms are located on the lower deck at the back of the boat. We offer a full galley service for all of your food and drink cash purchases, or feel free to bring your lunch with you!