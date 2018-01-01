Welcome to Peterborough

Picturesque Peterborough is a charming village of redbrick houses and tree-lined streets, with the idyllic Nabanusit River coursing through its historic center. Nestled between Temple Mountain and Mt Monadnock, Peterborough is a gateway to some captivating countryside, and its restaurants and B&Bs draw plenty of visitors in their own right.

Peterborough is also a thriving arts community, an impression left deeply by the nearby MacDowell Colony. Founded in the early 1900s, the country's oldest art colony has attracted a diverse and dynamic group of poets, composers, playwrights, architects, filmmakers, painters and photographers. Aaron Copland composed parts of Appalachian Spring at the colony; Virgil Thomson worked on Mother of Us All; Leonard Bernstein completed his Mass; and Thornton Wilder wrote Our Town, a play that was openly inspired by Peterborough. Milton Avery, James Baldwin, Barbara Tuchman and Alice Walker are among the luminaries that have passed this way.

