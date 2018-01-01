Welcome to Monhegan Island

Monhegan Island is not for the faint-hearted or the easily bored. There are no TVs, no cars, no bars and no shopping, save for a few small convenience stores. The weather is unpredictable and often foggy. The 1½-hour mail-boat ride from the mainland can be bumpy. Cell-phone coverage is spotty. The sole village remains small and very limited in its services, with almost no cars. The few unpaved roads are lined with stacks of lobster traps.

