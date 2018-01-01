Welcome to Meredith

More upscale than Weirs Beach, Meredith is a lively lakeside town with a long commercial strip stretching along the shore. Its few backstreets are set with attractive colonial and Victorian homes. There are no sights per se, but it's a convenient base for exploring the Lakes Region and offers a slew of accommodations and dining options. US 3, NH 25 and NH 104 converge here.