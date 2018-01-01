Perched upon a hill overlooking four lighthouses and Canada, this small fishing village makes its living off the trans-border traffic and a bit of tourism. Located away from the crowds of Acadia National Park and surrounds, this is the real Down East Maine.

Read More

Off US 1 at the end of ME 189, Lubec is sited on America's easternmost border with Canada, 45 miles southeast of Calais and 88 miles northeast of Mount Desert Island.

If your cell-phone time jumps one hour ahead, don't fret: you're picking up Canadian cell-tower signals and Canadian time.

Read Less