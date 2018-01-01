Two miles due west of bigger, less-interesting Jaffrey, Jaffrey Center is a tiny, picture-perfect village of serene lanes, 18th-century homes and a dramatic white-steepled meetinghouse.

All of Jaffrey Center's sights are clustered around the village's wee historic district, located on both sides of Gilmore Pond Rd off NH 124. The most intriguing sights include the frozen-in-time Little Red School House and the Melville Academy, which houses a one-room museum of rural artifacts. Both are open from 2pm to 4pm on weekends in summer. For a deeper look at local history, wander the Old Burying Ground behind the meetinghouse. Willa Cather, a frequent visitor who wrote portions of her novels in Jaffrey (including My Ántonia and One of Ours), is buried here (a quotation from My Ántonia graces her tombstone). Jaffrey Town Green often hosts free concerts on Wednesday nights in July and August.

