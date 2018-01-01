Day Trip from Hartford CT to New York City by Rail

All aboard! Leave the traffic problems at home while you relax aboard an Amtrak Regional Train for a day in New York. Take a nap on the comfortable roomy seats or stop by the Café Car. Before you know it, you'll be in Pennsylvania Station, New York. With a mid-morning arrival, it's just a few blocks to pick up your included tickets for a memorable hop-on hop-off tour of New York and Brooklyn. Stay on the bus or hop off at the stop of your choice. There's something to do at nearly every stop on a variety of loop tours. Visit museums, observatories, theaters, zoos, boat rides, and even a WWII aircraft carrier and a space shuttle. All are everlasting fun even if you've experienced them before. Enjoy the new One World Trade Center Observatory with a stop at the 9/11 Memorial Pool. Visit Brooklyn, the hottest, hippest upcoming area of New York with galleries, micro breweries, coffee bars galore and plenty of history! As you travel back to midtown, enjoy a meal in the center of Times Square. After visiting the original MACY's flagship store, you're just three blocks from Pennsylvania Station for the return trip to Hartford. You'll probably be thinking what to plan for the next New York trip!