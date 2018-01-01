Welcome to Hartford
It's ironic that the industries responsible for the city's wealth (insurance and guns) have contributed to its slow decline: Hartford has a gritty track record for crime. Although things are improving, keep this in mind. Old money has left a truly impressive legacy of fine historic attractions worthy of any New England itinerary. Visit during spring when the darling buds burst to life or in summer when trees are green and skies are blue and you're likely to be pleasantly surprised.
All aboard! Leave the traffic problems at home while you relax aboard an Amtrak Regional Train for a day in New York. Take a nap on the comfortable roomy seats or stop by the Café Car. Before you know it, you'll be in Pennsylvania Station, New York. With a mid-morning arrival, it's just a few blocks to pick up your included tickets for a memorable hop-on hop-off tour of New York and Brooklyn. Stay on the bus or hop off at the stop of your choice. There's something to do at nearly every stop on a variety of loop tours. Visit museums, observatories, theaters, zoos, boat rides, and even a WWII aircraft carrier and a space shuttle. All are everlasting fun even if you've experienced them before. Enjoy the new One World Trade Center Observatory with a stop at the 9/11 Memorial Pool. Visit Brooklyn, the hottest, hippest upcoming area of New York with galleries, micro breweries, coffee bars galore and plenty of history! As you travel back to midtown, enjoy a meal in the center of Times Square. After visiting the original MACY's flagship store, you're just three blocks from Pennsylvania Station for the return trip to Hartford. You'll probably be thinking what to plan for the next New York trip!
Enjoy a distillery tasting of our handcrafted, small batch whiskey and moonshine in the Onyx Moonshine Speakeasy Tasting Room. You'll enter through a hidden bookcase door into our 1920's speakeasy tasting room complete with actual CT Prohibition era antiques. You'll learn how our whiskey and moonshine is made, the history of moonshine and Prohibition in CT, and have the opportunity to even dress up and have your picture taken in 1920s accessories. A complete tasting lasts about 45 min to an hour and you'll try each of Onyx Spirits Company product line. Don't forget to take a bottle home with you as well!Simply arrive during our normal business hours of Friday 5-8pm, Saturday 12-6pm and Sunday 12-5pm. Walk through the front door and follow the hallway to the secret bookcase door. Our friendly servers will take care of you from there. Please Note: we do NOT accept reservations, the tasting room is “first come, first serve.” We do not offer food, but please feel free to bring your own. Sorry no pets. Must be 21+ with valid ID.