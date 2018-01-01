Welcome to Hampton Beach

Littered with summer clam shacks, motels, fried-dough stands and arcades full of children, Hampton Beach isn't the classiest stretch of New England coastline, but it has New Hampshire's only sandy beach – a wide, inviting stretch of shore that gives pasty sun-seekers their fix. North of Hampton Beach, the tacky beach fun transitions into rolling greenswards and serpentine private drives in Rye, where oceanfront mansions and sprawling 'summer cottages' show a different side of the coastline.