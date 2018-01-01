Welcome to Franconia

A few miles north of the notch via I-93, Franconia is a tranquil town with splendid mountain views and a poetic attraction: Robert Frost's farm. Other nearby communities include the tiny, picturesque village of Sugar Hill (a few miles west along tranquil NH 117), and the small towns of Bethlehem (north along NH 142) and Littleton (north up I-93). The entire area is perfect for whiling away an afternoon driving down country roads, poking into antique shops, browsing farm stands and chatting up the locals at divey diners.