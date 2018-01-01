Welcome to Bath
Known as the 'City of Ships,' this quaint Kennebec River town was once home to more than 20 shipyards producing more than a quarter of early America's wooden sailing vessels. In Bath's 19th-century heyday, it was one of Maine's largest cities, with a bustling downtown lined with banks and grand municipal buildings. Bath-built schooners and clipper ships sailed the seven seas and the city's name was known far and wide.
Downtown, redbrick sidewalks and solid 19th-century buildings line quaint Front St, while just downhill lies a small grassy park overlooking the water. South of Bath stretch two scenic peninsulas well worth a detour: ME 209 takes you to Phippsburg, home to excellent beaches and a historic fort, while ME 127 runs south to Georgetown, terminating at a great lobster shack overlooking an island-dotted cove.
