Elvis Presley's Memphis

Graceland's new $45-million, 200,000-sq-ft state-of-the-art entertainment complex is five times the size of the old visitor center. Highlights include Presley Motors, housing Elvis' automobiles, and Presley's Cycles, which shows off the King's toys (snowmobiles, go-karts, boats). Some epic stage jumpsuits and all of Elvis' gold and platinum records round out an expanded collection called the Elvis the Entertainer Career Museum, though the best and most intimate items remain in Graceland's Trophy Building.

There's a large sound stage showing Elvis movies and concerts on the big screen; four restaurants; exhibits on Sam Phillips and Marty Stuart; and numerous gift shops. You can take this all in before or after the mansion itself, but most folks save it for after to round out their understanding of the King's life and career.