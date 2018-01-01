Welcome to Ocean City

Two words describe 'the OC' from June through August: party central. This is where you'll experience the American seaside resort in its wildest glory. Some might call it tacky. Others might call it, well, fun. Here you can take a spin on nausea-inducing thrill rides, buy a T-shirt with obscene slogans and drink to excess at cheesy theme bars. The center of action is the 2.5-mile-long boardwalk, which stretches from the inlet to 27th St. The beach is attractive, but you'll have to contend with horny teenagers, heavy traffic and noisy crowds; the beaches north of the boardwalk are much quieter. How busy is it? They say Ocean City welcomes eight million visitors annually, with most of them arriving in summer – in a town with a year-round population just over 7000!