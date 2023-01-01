Pasadena Museum of California Art

This progressive gallery is dedicated to art, architecture and design created by California artists since 1850; there's always a mix of contemporary and historic art. Shows change every few months and have included masterpieces by Maynard Dixon, collages by beatnik artist Jess and vinyl toys by Gary Basemen. Also swing by the Kosmic Kavern, which is what this former garage has become thanks to spray-mural pop artist Kenny Scharf.

Check the website for other activities, which might include yoga, artist lectures and activities for kids.