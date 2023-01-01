OUE Skyspace LA

Perched atop the city's tallest building to roof level, this is LA's loftiest observation deck, offering knockout views of LA, its hills, ocean and distant mountains. The experience begins with interactive displays on the 54th floor before a second set of elevators whisks you up to the indoor and outdoor decks straddling levels 69 and 70. For an extra $8, visitors can experience the Skyslide, a see-through outdoor slide connecting the two observation-deck floors – a short, somewhat underwhelming 'thrill'.

Weekends can get especially busy, so consider buying timed tickets online to avoid any lengthy queues. Needless to say, the best times to head up are on a clear day and just before sunset, allowing you to see the city slip on its glittering evening coat.