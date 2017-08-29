Welcome to Nashville
Nashville is the jumping-off point for Brown County State Park, known as the Little Smoky Mountains for its steep wooded hills and fog-cloaked ravines. Gentrified and antique-filled, the 19th-century town is now a bustling tourist center, at its busiest in fall when visitors pour in to see the area's leafy trees burst into color.
