Hawaii Plantation Museum

This well-done museum highlights Hawaiʻi's sugar industry, which spanned the period from the mid-1880s to 1996. Museum curator Wayne Subica has single-handedly amassed this collection, which includes plantation tools, memorabilia from mom-and-pop shops, vintage photos and retro signage. Subica is also a prolific author, with 18 books highlighting Hawai‘i's past with carefully selected archival photos. His passion for history is contagious. In addition to Subica, if any of the docents are in, they spin a fascinating yarn as well.

To get here from Hilo, turn left just past the 6-mile marker on the main highway; from Kona, turn right just past the 8-mile marker. Veer right and park in front of the colorful mural.