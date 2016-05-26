Tallahassee
is slow-paced student life
Despite its status as a government center, and the presence of two major universities (Florida State and Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University), the pace here is slower than syrup. That said, there are a handful of interesting museums and outlying attractions that will appeal to history and nature buffs and could easily detain a visitor for a day or two.
