Welcome to Gainesville

The state's premier college town is an energetic change of pace from rural, conservative north Florida. While Gainesville is hardly hippie central, you'll find graffiti murals, fair-trade coffee, funky music and similar amenities that feel a little incongruous after miles of countryside. With that in mind, it's worth remembering said countryside gives way to pristine nature, itself a major attraction for the outdoors-loving residents of Gainesville.

