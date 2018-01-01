Welcome to Boca Raton
BikeCrUz BrUnchHop
Enjoy a unique progressive BrUnch tour of Boca Raton on a custom built CrUzer. Sing and pedal your way to the area’s best BrUnch spots. After meeting your fellow CrUzers and a brief safety announcement, start moving your legs to provide the pedal power to move the CrUzer at a blistering 3mph! Sing and clap to the music, dance down the middle aisle, and don't forget to smile for all the photos that passersby will be taking. The tour includes 3 stops at various brunch locations with food and breakfast cocktails . Enjoy complimentary bottled water and additional discounts at some locations. This is the best thing that has happened to BrUnch since the egg!
Half Day Bass Fishing Trip near Boca Raton
Meet your Captain at the state park that has well maintained restrooms. After parking, you'll get on-board by the boat ramp docks and start your fishing adventure. The water here is always calm and is never affected by wind. Enjoy a smooth dry ride, as you start to cast your fishing lines into the water. Be ready to catch some peacock bass, large-mouth bass, bluegill and redear sunfish. Also, be able to catch on occasion several exotic fish that may include the Clown-knife fish from South America. Your fishing adventure will last for 4 hours. While out on the water, all the boats have coolers on board with ice and bottled water to keep you hydrate while reeling in fish. There's plenty of space to bring lunch sandwiches or your additional favorite beverage. Alcohol beverage in cans is permitted. Once your boat docks, this will conclude your trip.
All Day Bass Fishing Trip near Boca Raton
You'll meet your captain at the state park and start your fishing adventure. The water here is always calm and is never affected by wind. You'll enjoy a smooth dry ride, as you start to cast your fishing lines into the water. Be ready to catch some peacock bass, large-mouth bass, bluegill and red ear sunfish. You'll also be able to catch on occasion several exotic fish that may include the clown-knife fish from South America. Your fishing adventure will last for 6 hours. While out on the water, all the boats have coolers on board with ice and bottled water to keep you hydrated while reeling in fish. There's plenty of space to bring lunch sandwiches or your additional favorite beverage. Alcoholic beverages in cans are permitted. Once your boat docks, this will conclude your trip.
30 Minute Flyboard Lesson
The Flyboard is a water jet propelled board hooked up to a 60 foot hose that attaches to rear of a personal watercraft and utilizes the propulsion to push the flyboarder through the water and up into the air. An instructor operates the Jet Ski while the Flyboarder is able to maneuver through the air and water using the jets to move in their desired direction. Our instructors tailor every lesson to each flyboarder individually. The 30 minute lesson starts out in the water and we slowly get you up in the air, allowing you to become comfortable with the flyboard, and get used to handling the water jets. Within minutes you will be soaring high above the water and diving like a dolphin! Flyboarding is a full body exercise. The experience of flying above the water is exhilarating, and being able to rip through the water like a dolphin is indescribable. We have a blast teaching people of all ages and groups to Flyboard. Friends, families, couples, birthday parties, private events and even those flying solo looking for an adventure!
75 Minute Flyboarding Session for 2
75 Minute Flyboarding Session for 2

The Flyboard is a water jet propelled board hooked up to a 60 foot hose that attaches to rear of a personal watercraft and utilizes the propulsion to push the flyboarder through the water and up into the air. An instructor operates the Jet Ski while the Flyboarder is able to maneuver through the air and water using the jets to move in their desired direction.
Forty-Five Minute Flyboarding Lesson
Forty-Five Minute Flyboarding Lesson

The Flyboard is a water jet propelled board hooked up to a 60 foot hose that attaches to rear of a personal watercraft and utilizes the propulsion to push the flyboarder through the water and up into the air. An instructor operates the Jet Ski while the Flyboarder is able to maneuver through the air and water using the jets to move in their desired direction.