As the closest stretch of sand to Washington, DC (121 miles), Rehoboth Beach is often dubbed 'the Nation's Summer Capital.' It is both a family-friendly and gay-friendly destination. To escape the chaos of busy Rehoboth Ave (and the heavily built-up outskirts), wander into the side streets downtown. There you'll find a mix of gingerbread houses, tree-lined streets, posh restaurants and kiddie amusements, plus a wide beach fronted by a mile-long boardwalk.

$50 Water Sports

Sunset Paddleboard Excursion on Rehoboth Bay

By the soft light of the setting sun, enjoy a leisurely paddleboard excursion across Rehoboth Bay! With an expert guide leading the way, paddlers will receive all necessary instruction to ensure a safe and enjoyable time on the water.While most evenings are calm, paddlers must be at least 8 years old and be able to swim. Paddlers may see a variety of wildlife during their excursion as they explore the waters of the bay. Your guide is happy to provide photography to your group. Leave the photos to your guide so that you can enjoy every minute of your time on the water! Depending upon the tide and wind conditions, excursions may be conducted on the calmer Broadkill River in nearby Milton, DE.
