Heritage Museum of Asian Art

This little museum is criminally overlooked. The elegant permanent collection has jades, bronzes, lacquered furniture, porcelain bowls, silver teapots and other decorative arts from venerable cultures around Asia. Temporary exhibits change a few times per year; a recent one focused on carved Ojime beads from Japan.

The museum spreads over two floors. Upstairs is a research library and cool gift shop that sells vintage stamps, coins, postcards and used books (like Pearl S Buck's Oriental Cookbook).