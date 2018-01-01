Welcome to Yreka

Inland California’s northernmost town, Yreka (wy-ree-kah) was once a booming gold rush settlement and has the gorgeous turn-of-the-century architecture to prove it. Most travelers only pass through en route to Oregon, but the new-age-tinged yet authentically Wild West–feeling historic downtown makes a good spot to stretch, eat and refuel before heading out into the hinterlands of the Scott Valley or the northeastern California wilderness.