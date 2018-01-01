In 1941 a journalist asked James Hilton, the British author of Lost Horizon: ‘In all your wanderings, what’s the closest you’ve found to a real-life Shangri-La?’ Hilton’s response? ‘A little town in northern California. A little town called Weaverville.’

Cute as a button, Weaverville’s streets are lined with flower boxes in the summer and banks of snow in the winter. The seat of Trinity County, it sits amid an endless tract of mountain and forest. At almost 3300 sq miles, the county is roughly the size of Delaware plus Rhode Island, yet has a population of only 13,500 and not one freeway.

This gem of a town is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a laid-back, bohemian feel (thanks in part to the back-to-landers and marijuana-growing subculture). You can spend the day here strolling around the quaint storefronts and visiting art galleries or hit the great outdoors.

