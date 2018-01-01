Lake Tahoe Circle Tour Including Squaw Valley

Meet your friendly driver/guide — a longtime Tahoe local — and board your luxury shuttle bus, which is equipped with comfy seats and large windows so you can soak up all of Lake Tahoe’s beautiful views during your round-trip drive. Head west from South Lake Tahoe along the lake’s southern shore, traveling in a clockwise direction to your first stop, Emerald Bay State Park, about a 30-minute drive. As one of the lake’s most picturesque locations, Emerald Bay sets the bar high for the rest of your tour. Hop out of your bus for a 20-minute stop to look out over the oval-shaped bay, home to Lake Tahoe’s only island, Fannette Island. From this perch high above the lake, you can admire an expansive view that takes in the snowcapped peaks surrounding the bright blue water. Back on the bus, continue north along the lake’s western shore for about 45 minutes to Tahoe City, a small lakeside town where you’ll stop for a quick walk around the scenic area where the Truckee River meets the lake. Then head to Squaw Valley, Lake Tahoe’s most famous ski resort, home of the 1960 Winter Olympics. Spend about 20 minutes exploring the village at the base of the mountain, and then return to Tahoe City for a 90-minute break at Boatworks Mall, where you can shop, if you wish, and have lunch at one of the waterfront restaurants (own expense). After lunch, return to your bus and continue around the north shore of Lake Tahoe, crossing the state border into Nevada. Make your last photo stop at Logan Shoals scenic point, where a panoramic view of the whole lake awaits you. About 45 minutes south along the eastern shore of the lake will bring you back to South Lake Tahoe, where you tour ends. Throughout your trip, your guide will provide fun facts and other commentary about Lake Tahoe, and you can ask any questions you have about the area.