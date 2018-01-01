Welcome to San Rafael

The oldest and largest town in Marin, San Rafael is slightly less upscale than most of its neighbors but doesn’t lack atmosphere. It’s a common stop for travelers on their way to Point Reyes. Two blocks south of the 19th-century Spanish Catholic mission that gives the town its name, San Rafael’s main drag, 4th St, is lined with cafes and shops. If you follow it west out of downtown San Rafael, it meets Sir Francis Drake Blvd and continues west to the coast. Just north of San Rafael, Lucas Valley Rd heads west toward Nicasio, passing George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch.

