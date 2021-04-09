Salt Point State Park

Explore Salt Point State Park

  • Salt Point State Park

    Stunning 6000-acre Salt Point State Park has sandstone cliffs that drop dramatically into the kelp-strewn sea and hiking trails that crisscross windswept…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Salt Point State Park.

  • See

    Salt Point State Park

    Stunning 6000-acre Salt Point State Park has sandstone cliffs that drop dramatically into the kelp-strewn sea and hiking trails that crisscross windswept…