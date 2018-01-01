The smoldering streets of Red Bluff – one of California’s hottest towns due to the hot-air trap of the Shasta Cascades – aren't much of a draw on their own. But a glimpse toward the mountainous horizon reveals what brings most travelers this way.

Peter Lassen laid out the town site in 1847 and it grew into a key port along the Sacramento River. Now it’s a pit stop on the way to the national park that bears his name.

Cowboy culture is alive and well here. Catch it in action the third weekend of April at the Red Bluff Round-Up, a major rodeo event dating back to 1918, or in any of the dive bars where the jukeboxes are stocked with country and plenty of cowboys belly up to the bar. You can also stock up on your own Western wear from one of several historic storefronts in the business district.

