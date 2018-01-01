Welcome to Palo Alto
Though it may look like just another leafy suburb, Palo Alto is Silicon Valley's ritziest city. Here even a modest bungalow may cost over $2 million, while upscale boutiques, restaurants, beauty spas and bars crowd downtown streets.
Sprawled across 8200 sunny acres west of downtown, Stanford University was built by Leland Stanford, one of the Central Pacific Railroad’s founders and a former governor of California. When the Stanfords’ only child died of typhoid during a European tour in 1884, they decided to build a university in his memory. Stanford University opened in 1891, just two years before Leland's death, and it grew to become a prestigious and wealthy institution. The campus was built on the site of the Stanfords’ horse-breeding farm and as a result is nicknamed 'the Farm.’
Top experiences in Palo Alto
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.