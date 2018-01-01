Sunset Party Cruise

Sunset Party cruises depart during the last few hours of the evening and are a great activity to do before or after dinner downtown or on Fisherman's Wharf. View hundreds of sea lions and birds, watch the sunset over the Pacific Grove coast line, and enjoy an evening on Monterey Bay. Tour details are listed below: - Check in 30 minutes prior to departure at the main Discovery Whale Watch office 66 Fisherman's Wharf Monterey CA 93940 - Upon boarding there will be a boat safety briefing - Tour route includes Monterey Harbor, Coast Guard Pier and Cannery Row - Wildlife viewing includes sea lions, otters, birds and more - Narration by naturalist during the tour covers natural history and wildlife information - Bar available on board with beer, wine, soda, juice, water and snacks for purchase - Tour is approximately 50 minutes in duration