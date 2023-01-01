Pride Mountain

High atop Spring Mountain, cult-favorite Pride straddles the Napa–Sonoma border and bottles vintages under both appellations. The well-structured Cabernet and heavy-hitting Merlot are the best-known wines but there's also an elegant Viognier (perfect with oysters) and standout Cab Franc, available only here. Picnicking is spectacular: choose Viewpoint for drop-dead vistas, or Ghost Winery for shade and the historic ruins of a 19th-century winery, but you must first reserve a tasting. Bottles cost $45 to $145.