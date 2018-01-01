Welcome to Marin Headlands

The headlands rise majestically out of the water at the north end of the Golden Gate Bridge, their rugged beauty all the more striking given the fact that they’re only a few miles from San Francisco’s urban core. A few forts and bunkers are left over from a century of US military occupation – which is, ironically, the reason the headlands are today protected parklands, free of development. It’s no mystery why this is one of the Bay Area’s most popular hiking and cycling destinations. As the trails wind through the headlands, they afford stunning views of the sea, the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco and lead to isolated beaches and secluded picnic spots.